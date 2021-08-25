Crews are back on the road to restore power to customers after an evening of severe weather.
Consumers Energy is reporting the following outages across mid-Michigan: Genesee County: 2 customers Isabella County: 1 customer Midland County: 7 customers
More than 70,000 Consumer Energy customers were initially impacted by Tuesday’s severe storms. A large portion of impacted customers should have their power restored by the end of Wednesday night, Consumers Energy said.
Crews have restored power to more than 30,000 customers after 500 line workers worked through the night.
“The severe weather we saw once again left behind a path of destruction, and now our crews are back at it to restore power as quickly and safely as possible to all of our impacted customers,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “We appreciate our customers’ patience as crews work around the clock to evaluate the damage and turn the lights back on for everyone.”
Customers can report an outage
online and sign up for outage alerts and restoration times by email or texting REG to 232273.
Consumers Energy is also asking the public to follow these safety tips:
• Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.
• Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.
• A portable generator should be placed at least 25 feet away from any doors, windows or fresh air intakes. Never operate a generator inside your home, garage, basement or enclosed area. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Proper ventilation is critical. 2
• Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.
• In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.
