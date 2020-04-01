U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) would like to remind all travelers that the border is open and fully operational to essential travel only.
CBP said their office along with numerous other law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Michigan is reporting that they are getting calls from concerned travelers that the border is shut down to medical professionals.
According to CBP, these rumors that are currently circulating are false.
The border remains open to all essential travel which includes medical professionals who are vital during these difficult times.
CBP urge all travelers to monitor its border wait times at https://bwt.cbp.gov/index.html and also follow them on Twitter @CBPGreatLakes for up to the minute updates of what is happening at the border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.