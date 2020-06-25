CVS Health has added eight new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Michigan, including one in Frankenmuth.
The new test sites will open Friday, June 26.
“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our local presence in communities across the country, which enables us to uniquely expand people’s access to safe and effective COVID-19 testing options and respond to a need for increased testing capacity,” said Larry Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues who make these testing sites possible and whose dedication has allowed us to keep our stores open for customers seeking supplies and patients who need care.”
The testing sites offer self-swab tests to people who meet the CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.
You must register in advance here.
The Frankenmuth location is located at the CVS Pharmacy at 111 N. Main Street in Frankenmuth.
For a complete list of CVS testing sites, click here.
