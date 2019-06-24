CVS Pharmacy is stepping up efforts in Michigan to curb pharmacy robberies and help keep narcotic medications including opioids more secure.
The retail division of CVS Health Corp. announced Monday that it's completed the rollout of time delay safes in its 318 CVS Pharmacy locations in the state, including those Target stores. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says in a statement she anticipates the effort will help control access to opioids.
Signs will warn that the safes are in use.
CVS Pharmacy says it first implemented time delay safes in Indianapolis in 2015 when the city had a high volume of pharmacy robberies. Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS says it saw a 70 percent decline in pharmacy robberies among the Indianapolis stores where the time delay safes had been installed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.