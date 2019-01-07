It will soon be illegal to be a cyber bully in Michigan.
Former Governor Rick Snyder signed House Bill No. 5017 into law on Dec. 24, shortly before leaving office.
That means that beginning in March if you are convicted of harassing others online you could see anything from a misdemeanor charge to several years behind bars for a “pattern of repeated harassment”.
According to the bill, cyberbullying is “posting a message or statement in a public media forum about any other person" if "the message or statement is intended to place a person in fear of bodily harm or death and expresses an intent to commit violence against the person" and "the message or statement is posted with the intent to communicate a threat or with knowledge that it will be viewed as a threat."
