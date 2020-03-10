The Associated Press is reporting Cynthia Neeley has been elected State Representative of the 34th District.
Neeley, a Democrat, edged out Republican challenger Adam Ford for the seat that was last held by her husband, Sheldon Neeley. Sheldon Neeley resigned from the position after beating former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver in 2019.
Cynthia Neeley’s term will end on Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.