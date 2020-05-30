Déjà vu is donating 10,000 bottles of water to the people of the Midland area impacted by the flooding due to the breaking of the dams.
The adult entertainment company said it plans to drop off pallets of bottled water, along with care packages for children that include stuffed animals, can goods, toothbrushes, toothpaste, cleaning supplies, and bleach to a United Way donation center in downtown Sanford on Saturday, May 30.
The company said several Michigan locations donated pallets of bottled water after they reached out to shelters in the Midland area and they expressed a need for bottled water, canned goods, personal hygiene items, bleach, and cleaning supplies along with monetary donations.
According to the company, the donation was inspired by Regional Manager Bo Wilhelm who has family living in Mid-Michigan. They asked employees, guests, and community members to step up and make donations to Midland. A manager from the Kalamazoo location put together the care packages.
“We want to give back to the community in times of tragedy,” Wilhelm said. “We have families, we have hearts and we care about families.”
The team delivering the care packages plans to leave Flint at 1:30 p.m. to arrive in Sanford at about 2:30 p.m. The distribution station will be set up at 322 W. Saginaw Rd.
