Police say the owner of three dogs is in custody after the animals killed a 9-year-old Detroit girl as she rode a bike.
The girl's father, Armando Hernandez, says the man was warned that a fence was too flimsy to hold the dogs. He tells radio station WWJ that he's "speechless" and "empty" after the attack. His efforts at CPR failed to revive Emma Hernandez on Monday.
Hernandez says he sees his daughter "every time I close my eyes."
Police described the dogs as pit bulls or pit-bull mixes. One was shot and killed by a bystander while a medical crew tried to save the girl in an alley. The other dogs were captured.
Police say neighbors threw bricks at the dogs to try to stop the attack.
