Police say two boys were injured when a gun discharged while their father was preparing to go hunting on opening day.
Sheriff Shawn Kraycs says the trigger went off Friday when the man put the rifle into its cover. The bullet went through a wall at the home in Crawford County. Fragments injured a 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy.
The injuries aren't serious.
The sheriff tells WPBN/WGTU-TV that the 29-year-old father was "absolutely devastated." Kraycs says the man knew "it could have been a heck of a lot worse."
