Students at a Genesee County school started their day with very special escorts this morning.
Dailey Elementary hosted ‘Dads take your child to school’ day on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The event is built on the model that having dads more involved with their children leads to better outcomes with behavior, academics, and social skills. The program is packed with parental involvement and is every educator’s dream.
“We just wanted to take an opportunity to make sure that we are celebrating our dads to let them know that we need them as well,” said Dailey Elementary School Principle Diona Clingman.
Fathers involved in their children’s education make for significant improvements in students academics and social skills. It helps with grades, behavioral problems, dropout rates, absenteeism, and the likelihood of involvement with tobacco, drugs, and alcohol.
“A lot of dads don’t bring their kids to school. They leave it up to the moms, and I’s here with my daughter every day, all year,” said father Derrick Searcy.
Adolescent daughter doing more with their fathers are less likely to be sexually active. While sons seeing the male parent more are two times less likely to be heading for prison.
Twenty percent of young people behind bars come from fatherless homes which is twenty-times the national average.
“With the way things are today, the kids need something positive, something established, they need guidance,” said grandfather Ron Shuman.
The program featured personal escorts by fathers, breakfast, pictures, and a motivational speaker who highlighted why this approach is rewarding with children’s respect and positive results.
“Father’s are not an option, right? And so many times in society we make fathers an option instead of a priority,” said Executive Director of Involved Dad Shon Hart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.