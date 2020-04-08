Dairy farms across the nation are struggling to sell product as businesses, restaurants, and even schools no longer need their supply.
“We’re roughly dumping about 40,000 pounds or about 4,700 gallons a day,” Black Cat Dairy in Wisconsin said.
Joe Diglio, president of the Michigan Milk Producers Association, said dairy farms in Michigan have been struggling for at least the past five years, but this pandemic is new territory.
“We’re obviously on unprecedented times with this and it affects all industries, but particularly the dairy industry as it pertains to a product that continues to be produced every single day. It’s very perishable and ultimately, needs outlets each and every day,” Diglio said.
He said while many farms are having to dump their milk supply, the association is doing its best to donate as much product as possible.
“We’ve had a process in place since early 2015, and recently we’ve committed to 2,020 pounds of milk a day or 234 gallons a day to the Food Bank of Michigan,” Diglio said.
He said with so many people facing unemployment and falling on hard times, they are doing their best to help out.
“For folks that no longer could meet their requirements or have access to groceries, we want to make certain that we supply these outlets in a time of need for consumers that might not be as fortunate to have readily available groceries,” Diglio said.
This comes as the Michigan Farm Bureau released an advisory for Michigan agriculture employers to implement protective measures for their workers. Things like employee hygiene, social distancing, and even emergency operation plans are included.
Farmers are expected to receive some relief from the federal government.
The recently passes CARES Act allocated $9.5 billion to farmers and ranchers hit by the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.