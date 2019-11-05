Argentine Township Supervisor Brian Saad was urging residents to get their boats out of Lobdell Lake after the dam experienced a problem, causing the lake to lose water.
Saad said he was informed of the problem with the Lobdell Lake Dam early Saturday morning.
A gear broke on the mechanism that turns the drive screw, which makes the dam rise up and down, Saad said. That caused the gate to be stuck in the open position.
“The gate wouldn’t shut, most of the time that gate won’t open and that’s when we have a problem,” explained Alex Patsy with the Genesee County Road Commission.
The dam is operated by the Genesee County Road Commission and is located on Silver Lake Road, west of Seymour Road.
Because of the issue, the lake was dropping three to six inches a day, Saad said. With at least of foot of water already drained out of the lake.
On Tuesday, crews were out working on the issue.
“So, we grabbed that 4x6 wood post and we used it to set it on top of the gate and gently shove it, put it all the way down in the closed position,” Patsy explained.
The road commission said it will take some time before they can get the parts and money necessary to fix the dam. But for now, they’re just glad that it’s no longer letting out water.
“We’re going to rebuild the mechanism, and we’re going to have to come back later and get a new bronze shaft, because from what I’ve seen, there it looks cooked. And that’s going to take some time, maybe we can get it this winter. We’re probably going to have to hustle, but it’s going to have to get done,” said Patsy.
