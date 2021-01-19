Flooding in Mid-Michigan

Sanford Dam

 Courtesy: Steven Henderson

The Sanford, Secord, Smallwood, and Edenville dam properties have been officially transferred to the Four Lake Task Force.

FLTF acquired the properties from Boyce Hydro through eminent domain.

The group is now asking the federal government for help transitioning regulatory control to the state of Michigan now that the property doesn't fall under federal licensing.

Area property owners should also receive a community survey in the mail from FLTF.

FLTF filed actions to acquire the dams through condemnation, also known as eminent domain, on July 31, 2020.

Boyce Hydro and different creditors agreed to the terms of condemnation in November 2020.

