The Sanford, Secord, Smallwood, and Edenville dam properties have been officially transferred to the Four Lake Task Force.
FLTF acquired the properties from Boyce Hydro through eminent domain.
The group is now asking the federal government for help transitioning regulatory control to the state of Michigan now that the property doesn't fall under federal licensing.
Area property owners should also receive a community survey in the mail from FLTF.
FLTF filed actions to acquire the dams through condemnation, also known as eminent domain, on July 31, 2020.
Boyce Hydro and different creditors agreed to the terms of condemnation in November 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.