Michigan’s deteriorating dam infrastructure has outpaced investment, leading to a lack of funding to address the problem structures, a new report by the Michigan Dam Safety Task Force found.
The report provides 86 recommendations for improving facility safety and comes after two dams failed in mid-Michigan in May 2020. The report was submitted to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Feb. 25 and ordered a thorough review of the condition of the dams in the state.
In order to reduce the risk of dam failures, important improvements – such as providing financing for maintenance, repair and removal of dams, bolstering authority and resources for the state’s Dam Safety Program, addressing emergency preparedness in case of failure, and increasing public awareness – can be made, according to the report.
“Aging dams, just like all infrastructure throughout Michigan, suffer from a lack of consistent investment, which must be addressed if we want to avoid future tragedies,” said Liesl Clark, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and a task force member. “EGLE is moving forward with changes we can make — such as hiring three dam safety engineers — and is eager to partner with other stakeholders to prioritize and implement these important recommendations in a timely manner.”
If significant investments are not made in the short term, the report said the state is heading toward a grave situation with many dams. Continuing on the current path of underinvestment is a violation of public trust, the task force said, adding it could lead to tragic loss of property and life.
