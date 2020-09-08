A task force has been put together to ensure dams in Michigan will be safe moving forward.
"This is in response to the historic rain event that led to the dam failure and the catastrophic 500-year flood that we saw in Mid-Michigan," said Liesl Clark, director Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Tuesday at its first virtual meeting, EGLE announced the 19 members of the Michigan Dam Safety Task Force, which will provide recommendations on policy, budget, legislative and enforcement reforms to prevent future dam failures across the state.
"That failure also points to potential improvements that we can look at in policies, procedures, funding, and regulation," Clark said.
One of the biggest issues brought up during the meeting is what can be done when a dam owner is either unwilling or unable to make the necessary repairs to keep a dam safe.
We've reported extensively that the owner of the Edenville and Sanford dams Boyce Hydro, is being blamed for its role in the historic flooding that took place in May.
"The societal problem we're wrestling with here is that you can't just walk away from these dams," said John Broschak, vice president of generation operations and compression for Consumers Energy.
He is also a member of the task force.
"You can't just throw your hands up and say well I don't have the financial resources, I don't care anymore so I’m going to leave my responsibility,” he said. “Rivers are relentless, they never stop."
Broschack believes the task force can serve as a model for the nation in solving this problem.
The other thing made clear in the meeting, is that each member of the task force understands that they have to find a way to make sure what happened in May doesn't happen again.
"We take very seriously our mission to protect public health and the environment. and the catastrophe that we saw in Edenville and Sanford really underscores how important that work is," Clark said.
The task force will meet again at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1 in a virtual format.
All the information about the meeting and how to watch will be posted on the task force's website.
