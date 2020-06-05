The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating reports of gunfire on the city’s east side.
Officers were called to the 500 block of N. Sherman Street on June 4 at around 8 p.m.
When officers arrived, they said they saw a vehicle, that was reported to be involved, leaving the scene. The car was stopped to learn who was inside.
Officers said they found damage to a home, and a vehicle parked in the driveway.
No one was hurt.
The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information, call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571.
