The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating reports of gunfire on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the 500 block of N. Sherman Street on June 4 at around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they saw a vehicle, that was reported to be involved, leaving the scene. The car was stopped to learn who was inside.

Officers said they found damage to a home, and a vehicle parked in the driveway.

No one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information, call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571.

