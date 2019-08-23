A damaged gas line exploded, causing damage to a Mid-Michigan apartment.
Mt. Pleasant Firefighters were called to the Lexington Apartment complex at 3700 E. Deerfield Road at around 1:55 p.m. on August 22.
Firefighters said when they arrived they saw light smoke visible from the rear of the building.
Further investigation revealed a fire in the crawl space that was quickly put out.
The building had light fire and smoke damage, with structural damage to the end units, firefighters reported.
No one was home at the time, and no one was hurt.
The investigation into the damaged gas line continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.