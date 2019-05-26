Detroit businessman Dan Gilbert is recovering after suffering stroke symptoms.
Quicken Loans officials issued a statement saying Gilbert 'received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably' after going to the hospital early Sunday.
Gilbert is the company's founder and chairman, and majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The company said Gilbert's family requests privacy at this time.
