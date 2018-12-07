U.S. lawmakers are hoping to stop GM from laying off thousands of workers.
The company recently announced plans to shutter five plants including two in the Detroit area.
Nearly 15,000 workers are at risk of losing their jobs.
In Washington on Thursday, Flint Congressman Dan Kildee said GM needs to look out for the American people much like the government did when it rescued the company from bankruptcy.
“We want them to make the change to benefit the American worker rather than the Mexican worker,” Kildee said. “Now we didn’t rescue the American auto industry to save Mexican jobs, we did it for the American workers so that’s what we really pressed. So hopefully in the long term that affects they’re thinking but for the short term we got no indication that there’ll be a change of heart.”
CEO Mary Barra said she’s working on a plan to help laid off workers explore new opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.