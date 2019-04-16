Michigan’s Attorney General has joined the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) and the Michigan Humane Society to protect residents from puppy scams.
On Thurs. April 18th, Dana Nessel will join representatives from HSUS in Detroit to bring attention to the importance of recognizing and stopping puppy scams in the state.
Each year people in the U.S. spend at least $1 billion buying puppies; often without realizing that they may be doing business with a scammer, a puppy mill operator, or both.
In Michigan, the Attorney General’s Office has received nearly 20 complaints of alleged puppy scams since 2017, two of which were reported this year.
Puppy scams may involve puppy mills that see a puppy that is not as described, often resulting in people paying extremely high veterinary bills for ill puppies. Scams may also include puppy mills taking money online for a pet that doesn’t exist.
