The week started on a dangerous note for many drivers in Genesee County.

Icy roads triggered numerous slide offs and collisions, especially to the south of Flint.

At 8:30 a.m. Genesee County Central Dispatch had 11 crashes posted on its website.

Central Dispatch reports 25 accidents since 5 a.m. with minor injuries in 4 of those.

