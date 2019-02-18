The week started on a dangerous note for many drivers in Genesee County.
Icy roads triggered numerous slide offs and collisions, especially to the south of Flint.
At 8:30 a.m. Genesee County Central Dispatch had 11 crashes posted on its website.
Central Dispatch reports 25 accidents since 5 a.m. with minor injuries in 4 of those.
