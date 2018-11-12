It is becoming an all too familiar sight – that sugary sweet-smelling cloud of smoke wafting above as someone nearby puffs on an e-cigarette.
Jordan Anguino uses and e-cigarette. He said he smoked cigarettes a few times before making the switch.
“I realized that I didn’t want to get started on the path,” Anguino said.
He is like thousands of people across the country who look at e-cigarettes as a viable, and some believe safer option to lighting up.
The head of the Food and Drug Administration actually endorsed the idea last year, believing e-cigarettes were safer than smoking. He launched an initiative to get more smokers to make the switch.
He did not anticipate one frightening side effect.
“We have early data from the National Youth Tobacco survey showing a sharp spike in the use of e-cigarettes by kids,” said Scott Gotlieb, FDA commissioner.
Anguino said he started vaping about three years ago when he was 18.
According to the CDC’s national youth survey, Anguino has lots of company.
In 2016, 1.7 million high schoolers admitted to using an e-cigarette within the past 30 days. The number for middle schoolers was 500,000.
The surgeon general said e-cigarette used by high schoolers increased by 900 percent between 2011 and 2015.
Kevin Ayre is the assistant principal at Clio High School. He said he has definitely seen vaping grow in popularity.
“Students using vapes in the bathroom. They’ll go in there between classes or even ask for a pass and they’ll go in there and use it then,” Ayre said.
What makes it so appealing to young people? Maybe it has something to do with the colorful packaging and the assortment of flavors.
“This is the flavor I use right here, blueberry Danish. It is delicious. One of my favorites. Raging donut, pure lemonade, those are some of my favorites,” Anguino said.
But Ayre said many students don’t know enough about the dangers of e-cigarettes.
“I think there is a lot of ignorance about the e-product. A lot of the students that we are talking to, they think that, well there is no nicotine,” Ayre said.
They are wrong.
“There is nicotine. A lot of problems with nicotine on your heart. That is one of the main reasons people get heart attacks,” said Dr. Venkat Rao, pulmonary physician.
The surgeon general said nicotine is an even bigger problem when you’re young. That’s the message behind a public service announcement alerting people to the dangers of e-cigarettes.
Rao said nicotine is also highly addictive, but the problems with vaping don’t stop there.
“There are a lot of chemicals in the vaping solution and they do go into the lungs and cause health problems,” Rao said.
He said e-cigarettes are not currently registered by the FDA. That means you don’t always know what you are getting. His best advice is don’t start.
As for Anguino, he said a friend introduced him to vaping three years ago.
“He showed this to me. He actually sold it to me and ever since then I’ve been hooked on it,” he said.
He said he is aware long-term research might show there are negative health effects from vaping, but he sees it as a safer alternative to smoking.
“It’s not as dangerous,” Anguino said.
