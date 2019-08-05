Nouvel Catholic Central Schools announced the new principal of the school district’s high school.
Daniel Decuf is coming to Nouvel Catholic Central High School with 19 years of experience in education.
The Mid-Michigan native earned his Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education from Central Michigan University and his Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Saginaw Valley State University.
He and his family are also members of Saint Dominic Parish in Saginaw. Growing up he went to Our Lady of Peace in Bay City.
“Upon receiving the strong recommendation from our selection committee, I had the opportunity to sit down with Mr. Decuf,” said Patrick McCarthy, president of the board of trustees. “It was clear that his commitment to Nouvel’s Catholic identity, student success, and experience in educational leadership solidified that he could step into this role and build upon the strong foundation at our high school. It was my pleasure, with the endorsement of our board, to recommend Mr. Decuf to Bishop Hurley, Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Saginaw.”
Decuf has accomplished several goals in his years as a leader with the help of his staff members including:
- Facilitation of partnership to secure a $20,000 high school technology grant
- Partnering with Saginaw Valley State University to establish an award-winning Chief Science Officer team, comprised of high school students
- Working with and supporting staff to increase the Advanced Placement (AP) course offerings and achievement data, receiving the AP Honor Roll recognition through College Board
- Leading John Glenn High School to achieve US News Bronze National Ranking for Best High Schools acknowledgment
“It is with great interest and enthusiasm that I accept the position of High School Principal,” Decuf said. “I’ve always considered myself a servant leader and I am so thankful for the opportunity to work with a high-functioning team to build on the positive momentum that they have worked hard to create for Nouvel Catholic Central High School.”
