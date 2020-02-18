We want to congratulate former TV5 Meteorologist Daphne DeLoren on the birth of her second child.
Daphne welcomed baby Jonah into the world during a home water birth on Feb. 17.
"I am changed forever.. most powerful, beautiful, painful, empowering experience of my life," Daphne wrote on Facebook.
Daphne now lives in Nashville with her husband Josh, their two sons Noah and Jonah, and their dog Nash.
