Hundreds of athletes and fans gathered in Lansing on the afternoon of Jan. 30 to protest the current pause on winter sports in Michigan.
Supporters of the "Let them play" movement rallied at the capitol to try and persuade the state to life ban that runs through Feb. 21.
St. Charles High School student-athlete Brett Gardner was a part of the large crowd in Lansing on Jan. 30 urging state leaders to let them play.
"This is the craziest thing I've ever seen. This is awesome," Gardner said.
Winter contact sports are on hold until Feb. 21. Gardner doesn't understand why.
"Wearing masks, staying six feet apart. We follow those rules. We follow all the rules that Whitmer is having us do," Gardner said.
Athletes from high schools all over mid-Michigan and the throughout the state teamed up to make their voices heard.
"Other states around us are playing and I just want to know why can't we play?" Jaylen Hodges said.
"Many schools have to returned to in-person learning by maintaining safe measures and practices. Our high school athletic programs should be allowed to do the same," Ryan Brenner said.
"Why is eating in a restaurant and going to a casino allowed but high school sports isn't? Where is the scoreboard and where is the data," Cam Mishler said.
Student athletes had plenty of support from others who want to let them play. Like former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty.
"Please Governor, go to the science. Go to the science or give us an explanation. We've done everything you've ever wanted us to do. Please let them play. I love you. I look forward to seeing you back and playing," McCarty said.
Beaverton Superintendent Joseph Passalacqua was also in attendance.
"I'm watching the destruction for our youth. You know they're losing their sense of belonging to anything in school and that is crippling them from wanting to go to school. They don't have any goals," Passalacqua said.
Along with state representative Timothy Beson of Bay City. One of a few state legislators on hand at the rally.
"They're seventeen, eighteen years old, this is the opportunity. And two years from now they're the voters. We've got to listen to them," Beson said.
The huge turnout is what Gardner was hoping for. He's part of a movement to bring back winter contact sports now not late February.
"This means so much to me. I just want to play sports so bad," Gardner said.
