**WARNING: This video contains some disturbing images***
Michigan State Police have released video showing a police cruiser hitting and killing an 11-year-old boy.
It happened in Calhoun County in May, when a deputy struck the boy while responding to a burglary call.
Moments before this, a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy’s cruiser had collided with the 11-year-old who was on a minibike.
The deputy was driving down Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek on his way to a burglary call. The dash cam starts without audio and for about 50 seconds after the collision, the deputy sits in his cruiser.
When he gets out, he can be heard telling witnesses that paramedics are on their way.
State police said the deputy was going 66 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone and did not have his sirens or emergency lights on; but did have headlights.
On another cruiser’s dash camera, the video shows loved ones embrace as they watch first responders around Hood’s body.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jarard Jarzynka decided not to file charges because his office felt it couldn’t prove criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
Jarzynka says Hood “veered” into the deputy’s lane of travel and that the deputy can be seen trying to avoid hitting him.
Hood’s family later sued the county and the deputy for $25 million.
The family says the accident was not the boy’s fault.
