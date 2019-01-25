An officer in Summerville, South Carolina passed the time by making small talk with a sheep and it was caught on dash camera video.
In the video, the officer can be seen corralling the sheep around the street to find the sheep something to.
It would seem the sheep is a picky eater because the officer at one point said,"I don't know what you wanna eat man."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.