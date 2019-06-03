Nearly 12 million Quest Diagnostics patients could have been impacted by a data breach that includes financial data, Social Security numbers, and medical information.
According to Quest, American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA), a billing collections service provider, informed Quest that an unauthorized user had access to AMCA’s system containing personal information AMCA received from various entities, including Quest.
AMCA first notified Quest, and Optum360, a Quest contractor, about the activity on AMCA’s web payment page on May 14, according to Quest.
On May 31, AMCA notified Quest and Optum360 that data on AMCA’s affected system included information regarding around 11.9 Quest patients.
Quest said that AMCA believes this information includes personal information, including certain financial data, Social Security numbers, and medical information, but not laboratory test results.
It’s still not clear which individuals may have been affected.
Quest said it is taking the matter very seriously and is committed to the privacy and security of their patients’ personal information.
“Quest will be working with Optum360 to ensure that Quest patients are appropriately notified consistent with the law. We are committed to keeping our patients, health care providers, and all relevant parties informed as we learn more.”
