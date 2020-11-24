The coronavirus pandemic is shedding light on how the virus has disproportionately impacted women across America.
“It has caused pain for everybody and sadness and despair,” said Carolyn Cassin, president and CEO of Michigan Women Forward.
The ongoing pandemic has made 2020 quite the year, and it’s disproportionately impacting women.
Cassin said this time last year, women were starting businesses, getting promotions, and even closing the wage gap.
“The unemployment rate for women is higher. It’s particularly higher for black and Hispanic women. It’s at 10 percent opposed to men, 7 percent in white women,” Cassin said.
Cassin points to the increase in responsibilities for women.
“We don’t have the ability to do everything. We’re taking care of our parents who are shut in now because of the pandemic. We’re taking care of our children. Somebody has to stay home and make sure they’re getting a good education, and often times it falls on the women,” Cassin said.
Plus, data shows a sharp increase in domestic violence throughout the United States over the last 10 months. Although women aren’t disproportionately contracting the virus compared to men, they are more vulnerable – especially with many working on the frontlines.
“We’re the ones that are the shop keepers. We’re in the grocery stores. We’re doing the things that expose us often to more of the virus,” Cassin said.
Cassin shared the news with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
“She was very gracious and very interested in understanding kind of what women are going through,” Cassin said.
Although the pandemic has slowed the strides of women this year, Cassin believes the setback is a setup for a major comeback.
