The Mackinac Center for Public Policy in Midland is giving the public an easy way to learn how much their school leaders make.
An updated database shows how much districts spend on superintendent compensation, including salary, insurance, pension, and other benefits.
It complies the information from two sources: Freedom of Information Act requests for current superintendent contracts and district transparency websites.
Nearly 90 percent of school districts and ISDs responded, according to the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.
There were 31 superintendents who made more than $300,000 in total annual compensation.
Districts with the highest paid superintendents include Roseville at $409,760, Detroit at $399,010, and West Ottawa at $383,929.
The Mackinac Center for Public Policy said the database does not recommend the correct amount of compensation for superintendents. Instead it serves as a tool for taxpayers to see how their dollars are being used.
“This makes it easier to compare how different Michigan districts are spending resources on the leaders their boards have chosen,” said Ben DeGrow, director of education policy at the Mackinac Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.