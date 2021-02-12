Valentine’s Day is Sunday and in a world of social distancing, many are still yearning for affection, connection, and attention.
If you’re single and looking for love, dating during a pandemic is more than achievable.
“I feel like it’s definitely changed the aspect of people may be more careful, maybe people will want to get to know the person better,” Michelle Ferrell, sexual responsibility coordinator at Saginaw Valley State University, said.
Long gone are the days of looking for love and meeting people in public spaces. The modern love story often begins online. It’s forced daters to adapt to the times.
“Something that really stuck out with the data this year is that dater’s are becoming far more intentional … we realized that maybe we needed to re-shift our priorities,” Rachel DeAlto, Match.com’s chief dating expert, said.
Those two share how dating habits have changed in just the past year.
“So, I think it’s important to just talk to your partner and see what they’re open to, what they’re not open to, and just get like a general understanding of where you both stand on wanting to go on virtual dates, wanting to meet up,” Ferrell said.
People aren’t the only ones adapting. Dating apps -- a plethora of them -- have added new features to better serve singles longing for love.
“We realized that video dating and just making those connections on video were such an important element,” DeAlto added.
Apps have also added COVID-19 preferences to your profile. Whether you want the first date virtual or in-person, outdoor or indoor dates, or should you wear a mask. If you do meet in-person, a COVID-19 test prior may not be a bad idea.
“Make sure you take a test, make sure you’re negative. The day of if you’re feeling sick and feeling not good, do not go,” added Ferrell.
The data proves more people are getting smitten online. Match.com saw a major surge in active users throughout the pandemic.
“We saw a 30-percent increase from 2019’s October to 2020’s October. There’s definitely been this really large surge in people looking for love and getting on the app,” DeAlto said.
The features are meant to help daters, so a lack of communication is no excuse.
“We wanted to make it really easy for people to say: this is how I plan to date. Am I going on a virtual date? Am I willing to meet in person? Do I expect you to wear a mask? That’s all a part of the profile now, so that they can avoid having those awkward conversations,” explained DeAlto.
In fact, DeAlto said 69% of Match.com users are having more open, more honest conversations.
“Instead of having those surface level conversations people are getting deep and that’s where real relationships start,” DeAlto said.
Now that many apps have video features, Ferrell said if you aren’t comfortable meeting in-person or in a public setting, like a restaurant, just yet, try new, unique methods of dating.
“I call it Delivery Roulette. Basically, your partner picks out their favorite place for you to try and you pick out your favorite place to try and you order takeout for each other. Then, you get on FaceTime or a Zoom and you have dinner and talk, it’s still like a date just not in-person,” she explained.
With the addition of video chat features, other online dating trends seen throughout the pandemic, include long-distance relationships.
If you’re single and ready to mingle, experts say now is the perfect time.
