A Mid-Michigan family is in need of help after tragedy struck.
Last month, John Bradd was picking up his girlfriend from work and on the way home when they swerved to miss a deer causing them to crash where sadly his girlfriend lost her life and putting him into a coma.
Bradd woke up from the coma earlier this week and before he goes home his daughter wants to do something special for him.
“He does a little bit of everything, he helps out all of his neighbors,” said Lyndsee Reinke.
Reinke said her father is the kind of man who would do anything for anyone.
At 57-years-old, Bradd worked as a carpenter and even picked up biking as a hobby.
But that all changed last month.
On Sept. 13, Reinke said her father and his girlfriend were riding on his motorcycle when they swerved to avoid hitting a deer.
The crash killed the girlfriend and left her father in a coma at Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw.
However, Reinke said her father was just moved out of the ICU on Saturday, Oct. 26 and is now on the road to recovery.
“He’s stable now, he was in an induced coma for about a month and he’s been awake for a week now,” Reinke said. “And he’s starting to gain some of his motions back, movements back and motor skills.”
But before he can come home, Reinke desperately wants to fix her dad’s roof.
She said parts of it have caved in and leaked water into his home while he was gone.
“We’re using our own funds to pay his bills and try to fix up his roof if we can,” Reinke said.
However, she simply doesn’t have enough to cover everything and lives several miles away.
It’s why she’s asking for a little help from the community through a GoFundMe page.
“We’re trying to make it work the best we can from far away,” Reinke said.
