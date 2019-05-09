A local woman involved in a crash was pulled to safety by the other driver before he fled the scene.
Her family is speaking about her recovery and concerns for the man who hit her.
“Right now, my mother is stable but she is in ICU,” said Kara Williams, daughter.
Williams’ mother, Patricia Hatfield, is still recovering from the accident on Sunday, May 5. She sustained a concussion, broken rib, and injuries to her lungs as a result of the collision.
Williams said Hatfield was on her way home from a family gathering when she was struck by another driver at the intersection of Bray and Barnes Road in Tuscola County.
“It was hard. I mean she means so much to us, to all of us and she was already not in the best health. So, we were just scared, and we just thank God that she’s doing better than what we thought she was,” Williams said.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said the other driver failed to yield at the intersection.
According to investigators, the man ran off into a field. K-9 dogs tracked the man for a mile before losing his scent in the water.
Currently, the male driver is still on the loose.
Williams said her mother hopes he is found soon.
“Even though she’s hurt, she’s worrying about is he OK, is he alone and hurt? And so just for all of us, it would make us feel a lot better if we knew he was OK,” Williams said.
Williams said her mom is expected to survive this horrific crash. She just wants to see the other driver get the medical attention he needs.
“If you are out there and you are suffering and you are hurt, just come in and get help. Like I said, people make mistakes. Forgiveness is always an option, maybe not at this point for us, but people make mistakes. We just want to make sure you’re OK,” Williams said.
