16 million Americans served during World War II according to the National World War II Museum but only about 350,000 were women. Just more than two percent.
One of those women was a Saginaw woman named Marjorie Shea.
"She used to march us kids when we were little, wherever we went,” said Kerry Shea King, Marjorie’s daughter. “You know how people have trouble keeping track of their kids? Well I would hear my mom, and I can hear her still, calling out cadence."
Marjorie died over the weekend and she’s remembered as a witty, kindhearted and a world war 2 veteran.
"She worked for a colonel, she was a clerk, she did secretarial type work and was very proud of it," Kerry said. "My mom would've gone into combat if they would've allowed it. But at that time, women weren't allowed in combat."
But Marjorie still achieved the rank of Sergeant.
And it was in the Army that Marjorie met her husband Charles.
"She met my dad when he was a Captain,” Kerry said. “She loved the United States, as did my dad and I think that drew them together."
After the war the two started a family and settled in Saginaw, and every major holiday Marjorie would dress in military uniform.
A patriot to the end.
"She was very strong-willed,” Kerry said. “She pretty much did what she wanted to do and had fun doing it. And she said she had a long, good life."
Marjorie's funeral will be held Friday, she will be given military honors and a 21-gun salute.
