The pain of losing your mother can be so hard but for Tracy Coleman it's even more difficult because she believes it could have been prevented.
Coleman says her mother, Beverly Ritchey, died from COVID-19 the day after Easter, alone and in a long-term care facility.
"Watching my kids cry because they can’t go see nana or they can’t call nana,” she said.
Coleman says her mother had been living at Wellbridge of Fenton.
She believes around the time her mother died the long-term care facility was taking in patients who were COVID-19 positive.
She says while patients were allowed to come inside the building no family was allowed to visit as the place went into lock down.
Coleman says more should have been done at the state level for her mother and others.
"She needs to be held accountable, the governor, for putting COVID patients out most vulnerable and elderly patients as well as the nursing homeowners. Something needs to be done this. Family should not have to feel the pain that my family and myself feel daily.”
We have reached out to Wellbridge of Fenton about this story, but they were not available by the time this story aired.
We also reached out to Lt Gov. Garlin Gilchrest about this issue and he said the biggest problem was at the federal level.
"People didn't have to die,” Gilcrest said. “The failure of the absence of a national strategy, everything from testing to isolation infrastructure in places like our long-term care facilities are the reason people were put at risk. The politicization of the Centers for Disease Control in a way that it has never been politicized before but has been by this administration has led to all kinds of problems across our country."
Coleman wishes she could change what happened to her mother and also thinks about what she will now miss out on.
"My mom’s first great grandchild she’ll never see Riley,” Coleman said. “My kids will never have closure. We were not allowed to see my mom the last few hours of her life."
