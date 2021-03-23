A family is trying to come to grips with loss of their matriarch who police say was the victim of deadly domestic violence.
The victim's husband in jail and her grandson was a witness to the aftermath.
"She was very sweet. She could bring the life to the party,” said daughter Jaqueline Burton. “She was real funny. Like comedian funny. Always smiling."
Burton has just memories left of her mother, Avele Mack.
"I was the last one who texted her. At 12 am," she said.
Less than three hours later, on Friday morning Saginaw Police Officers responded to Mack’s home on Hadley Street.
She had suffered at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
"It's very sad, it's very unexpected,” Burton said. “I was just with her that day."
Her 11-year-old son, Brandon Burton, was in the home when Mack was killed.
"He knows everything that happened. He was there, he seen, he heard," she said.
Her son made the call to 911 and Burton says her son and his grandmother were inseparable.
"I don't think it's really hit him yet. I mean, he saw my mom lying there on the floor," Burton said.
Police have characterized the shooting as the result of a domestic situation. Burton acknowledged this with a message to other women.
"Domestic violence is real. I just want every woman to know that they don't have to go through what they go through. It's real, and it's sad that I lost my mom to that," she said.
Now Burton has to shoulder the emotional toll of losing her mother to violence while helping her son process the trauma of the night she died.
"I got to be strong for my kids. Being strong like how she would want me to be," she said.
Mack's husband, Earl Lee Mack is facing an open murder charge. Burton is raising money on Facebook for her mother's funeral. You can donate to the effort here.
