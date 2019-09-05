5-year-old Jameson Ashley just started kindergarten a couple weeks ago. Now the little boy is on a ventilator fighting for his life.
His family said Jameson was walking with his big sister in a Richfield Township mobile home park, when somebody backed out of their driveway hitting the 5-year-old.
"Then proceeded to still keep backing up and then ran over the top of him,” said his mother Mallory Ashely. “Then when she got out he was underneath her tire. He was just crushed."
Both his arms were broken. He had a collapsed lung. Five ribs along with his pelvis were fractured and doctors had to remove his spleen. EMS arrived quickly to rush Jameson to the hospital.
"That was the worst part, the ride in the ambulance. That was pretty tough,” said his father Joshua Ashely. “Seven hours of surgery. He's a fighter though."
And many are joining that fight and supporting the family.
"His class has drawn him pictures, his teacher has been up here with gifts for him," Mallory said.
Joshua added, “The support we've had, family and friends especially where we live has been the greatest thing for us."
Jameson's mom and dad want to make sure this doesn't happen to anybody else-- and want to spread a message:
Triple check yourself,” Mallory said.” Even if you've got to get out of your car to tell the kids to step away from you. It's very important."
You can donate on the GoFundMe page.
