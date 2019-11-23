Five area schools played for the chance to compete for the state title and two Mid-Michigan high school football teams will be heading to Ford Field next weekend.
Davison played against Sterling Heights Stevenson and beat them in overtime 34-27.
The Cardinals will play Brighton in the Division 1 State Championship on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Detroit.
Ubly and Beal City faced each other in the Division 8 Semifinal. Beal City won by a single point, with a score of 21-20.
Next Friday at 10 a.m. they’ll be at Ford Field playing Reading.
Flint’s Powers Catholic High School’s football season came to an end with a 21-0 loss to Detroit Country Day in the Division 4 Semifinals.
They finished the season with a 10-3 record.
Cass City High School finished its season with a loss to Jackson’s Lumen Christi Catholic with a score of 0-27 in the Division 7 Semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.