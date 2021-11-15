Image: Charles Arthur Jackson

A Davison chiropractor accused of inappropriately touching patients has been sentenced on multiple charges.

Charles Jackson will serve at least 17 months with a maximum of two years in prison with credit for 423 days served. Jackson will also pay a $130 crime victim fee, $500 in court fees and $1,224 in state fees. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Jackson pleaded no contest to multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

