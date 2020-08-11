Davison Community Schools have pushed back their first day of class from Augusts 17 to Sept. 8.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Kevin Brown said there are a variety of reasons for the change. Those reasons include a recent order signed by Gov. Whitmer extending her state of emergency through Sept. 4. Brown also said there have been several support staff members who have resigned or retired recently, and the district is working to fill those vacant positions.
The district said it is looking to begin school on Tuesday, Sept. 8 with face-to-face and/or online learning.
“I realize the move to a post Labor Day start may be a huge inconvenience to many but it is imperative that we are ready to open school safely and successfully,” Brown said in the letter. It went on to say, “As always, your patience, kindness and support truly mean the world to us and is very much appreciated at this challenging time.”
