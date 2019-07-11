Davison has announced a new high school principal.
The district has tapped Ron Jacobs to take over the helm as Sue Kenkel retires at the end of August.
Jacobs was principal of Adrian High School for the past two years.
“Ron brings a wealth of experience with him,” Superintendent Kevin Brown said. “He was a classroom teacher for seven years and has spent the last 12 years of his educational career in school administration. Ron is student-centered and believes in the District’s “kids first” mission. He is very knowledgeable in the areas of curriculum, instruction and assessment and has experience leading a high school having been the principal at Adrian for the past two years. We are excited to welcome Ron to DHS.”
Jacobs completed his student teaching at Southwestern Academy and Swartz Creek High School, the district said.
“I look forward to supporting and inspiring our students to become 21st-century college and career ready,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs is a native of the Corunna area, is married, and has a 3-year-old son.
“I am super excited that I will be close to my family,” he said. “My parents and my in-laws all live in Corunna and my son will now be able to see his grandparents more than twice a year.”
