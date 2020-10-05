Davison Community Schools is once again requiring all students to wear masks after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order requiring the use of facial coverings.
In a letter to parents on Sunday, Oct. 4, the district said it would not require students in kindergarten through fourth grade to wear masks after a ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court on Friday.
However, after the MDHHS issued an emergency order on Monday, Oct. 5, the district said all students will be required to wear masks.
In addition, the Genesee County Health Department said it is their position that “all stipulations of the executive orders in force at the time of the Supreme Court ruling remain in effect until 21 days following the decision. All Genesee County residents, businesses and schools should continue the mask-wearing, social distancing, gathering size limitations and other directives of the executive orders designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community."
In the letter to parents on Oct. 5, the school district said students in kindergarten through fourth grade will be required to wear their masks the entire school day.
"Judging by the feedback we have received, we know that this decision will make many parents angry. We know it will make some parents happy. We have heard from both sides of the mask issue. Our position as an apolitical entity remains neutral - as it should - however, it does appear that we are caught in the middle of a political crossfire regarding this topic. And that is a shame because the back-and-forth causes confusion and turmoil for our parents and staff but, most of all, it saddens us because we know that these constant changes greatly affect our kids," Superintendent Kevin Brown said in the letter.
