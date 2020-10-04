In a letter to parents, Davison Community Schools said they will not be requiring students in kindergarten through fourth grade to wear masks after a recent ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court.
On Friday, the state Supreme Court ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer does not have authority to extend emergency orders.
In a 4-3 decision, the Supreme Court said the 1945 public safety law used by Whitmer granted Michigan governors unchecked authority.
"In one of Gov. Whitmer’s last executive orders, students in grades K-4 were to begin wearing masks in the classroom beginning tomorrow. Because of the Supreme Court’s ruling, we will not require students in grades K-4 to wear masks in the classrooms. Students in those grades will still be required to wear masks on the bus, in the hallways and when moving place to place as they have since school began," Davison Community Schools Superintendent Kevin Brown said in the letter to parents.
He said students in fifth through 12th grade will still be required to wear masks all day.
"These requirements are part of the state’s Return to Learn Plan, approved by the state Legislature in August, as well as the district’s Return to School Plan that was approved by the Board of Education. We will continue to comply with the procedures set forth in these plans. If anything changes moving forward, we will let parents know immediately," Brown said.
