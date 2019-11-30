The Cardinals are coming home as state champions!
Davison defeated Brighton 35-25 in the Division 1 State Finals at Ford Field on Saturday, Nov. 30.
This is Davison’s first trip and victory at Ford Field as the school has never made it past the Semifinal round before.
Stay with TV5 as we'll have highlights from the game in Sports Xtra at 7 p.m.
