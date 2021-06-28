A centuries old cemetery and the final resting place for a man who served as part of Michigan’s earliest government is in limbo.
Formerly known as Atlas Cemetery, the land was originally owned by Norman Davison, a veteran of the war of 1812 and one of the framers of the first state constitution.
Atlas Township said now there is no definitive document to determine ownership, giving the land back to the township.
“The cemetery has not been well taken care of because nobody claimed they owned it,” Dawn Bastian, president of the Goodrich and Atlas area historical society said.
The centuries old cemetery sits next to the Atlas Baptist Church. Even though it is in their backyard, they don’t own it, but over the years the church has tried to maintain it.
“Sometimes they’d pay somebody at the church to mow it or I’d go over there and take care of it, it’s just kind of in limbo,” Bastian said.
Bastian said the small cemetery was created in 1837 after the death of his daughter.
“He was a judge, he was somebody that during the Toledo wars he is part of the group of men that decided we would give up part of the Toledo strip to Ohio and we would take the upper peninsula,” Bastian said.
Davison died in 1847 and passed the cemetery down to his son Paul, who eventually left the area. The Davison family cemetery has been abandoned ever since.
“It’s not in bad shape, there’s a few headstones that are down and luckily we’ve never had too much vandalism there,” Bastian said.
Bastian wanted to start a 501-3 to have a non-profit take care of it, but in order to do that she needed the properties owner.
An obstacle that became an opportunity for the township, agreeing to take over the cemetery and preserve its history.
“We’re going to fence the cemetery just mainly to protect the burial grounds itself,” Shirley Kautman-Jones, the township supervisor said.
Townships have historically taken over abandoned cemeteries, but this cemetery is important to preserve.
“Just because some of the people that are buried there have historical significance for the state of Michigan as well as Atlas Township and Genesee county,” Kautman-Jones said.
Bastian is grateful for the decision and hopes the cemetery can also become a landmark in the area.
“I just think we should respect the people that came before us,” Bastian said.
If the church has been maintaining it as though they own it for the last 15 years, then it belongs to them by adverse possession. All they need to do is pursue it officially at Davison city hall by means of adverse possession. That should cost the church $0.
