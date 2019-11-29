As the Davison Cardinals headed off by the bus load to Ford Field for the high school football championship, their community bid them farewell with signs, posters, cowbells and noise.
“It’s so exciting. We’ve just been on a rollercoaster of emotions. This is awesome. I’m proud of the boys,” said Heather Pizzala, mom.
Pizzala’s son Peyton is just one of the many outstanding players that took this year’s team to the very end.
On Saturday, they will face off against Brighton for their final game this season.
“They work so hard all year long for this. So the families and community are excited,” Pizzala said.
The fans were overcome with pride and an optimistic outlook on who they think will win.
“They gonna win,” one fan said.
“Because they got a good running back. They got a good defense. And they have a good wide receiver,” another fan said.
Pizzala said the student athletes have fought for this game. She said their talent and hard work is what will be what brings their kids to the top.
“They’re gonna do their best. They’re going to never give up. That’s the Davison way. And you know that they’re gonna bring home the trophy,” Pizzala said.
Davison will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Ford Field at 1 p.m.
