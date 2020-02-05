Davison High School’s football team paid a visit to the Michigan Capitol on Feb. 5.
The team, along with Head Coach Jake Weingartz, were welcome by Representative Sheryl Kennedy, Senator Ruth Johnson and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.
Johnson recognized the team for their 2019 Division 1 State Football Championship and presented the team with a special tribute in their honor during a senate session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.