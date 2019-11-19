The Genesee County man accused of killing his wife by poisoning her is now heading to trial.
Prosecutors say Jason Harris put a lethal dose of heroin in his wife Christina’s cereal five years ago.
The judge heard from a number of witnesses over the last few weeks and ruled there was enough evidence for the case to move forward.
TV5 was in the courtroom on Tuesday, Nov. 19 where the suspect’s siblings testified.
“My feeling was that I thought my brother murdered his wife,” said Jeffrey Harris, the defendant's brother.
Harris’s brother and sister took the stand on Tuesday, moments before the judge ordered him to stand trial.
Christina died in 2014 in her Davison home. While Harris' sister had problems remembering, Jeffrey told the court why he went to police after Christina died.
“Because I felt like it was important information the police should have and it was the right thing to do,” Jeffrey said.
Jeffrey told the court he knew his brother had been cheating on Christina.
A coworker, Zachariah Shustock, also took the stand. He said Jason Harris once tried to solicit him to kill Christina.
“Complaining about his wife. There was a situation where he asked me if I would kill her for him,” Shustock said.
Shustock said he denied the request but admitted he was offered $10,000 to do it.
“He told me that he would be able to pay me out of a life insurance policy she had. He told me it was about $100,000 life insurance policy from Subway,” Shustock said.
It didn’t end there. Shustock told the court he had conversations with Jason Harris about him trying to buy pills to make his wife go to sleep and that Jason Harris said he had hired a hit-man.
The prosecution and defense were torn as to what charges should go forward. The defense feels there is not enough evidence to prove Jason Harris actually committed murder. The prosecution and Jason Harris' brother think otherwise.
Jason Harris has been charged with conspiracy to solicit murder, premeditated first-degree murder, and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
A trial date has not been set yet.
