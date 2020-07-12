The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating a single motorcycle crash that happened on Saturday, July 11.
Deputies said the crash happened on State St. and N. Oxford Rd.
According to deputies, a 2004 Harley Davidson Motorcycle operated by a 38-year-old Davison man was traveling westbound on State St.
Deputies said as the man approached N. Oxford Rd., a rear wheel locked up and he was ejected from the bike.
The man was transported to McLaren Hospital in Pontiac where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies said the man was not wearing a helmet. They said alcohol and drug use may have been factors in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
