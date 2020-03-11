A Davison man was arrested and charged after a GHOST sting operation.
Sheriff Chris Swanson said the team rescued a 15-year-old victim who is not originally from Genesee County but is from Michigan.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
The sheriff’s office said this minor was trafficked over 200 times across Michigan and out of state for at least a year.
Investigators said the suspect was answering an advertisement through an app to have sex with the minor at a hotel.
The suspect knew the victim was underage, according to the sheriff’s office.
Stephen Ervin from Davison is facing five charges including two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and one count of prostitution and engaging in the services of a minor.
He has a $100,000 cash bond and has been logged in the Genesee County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.